Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.7 %

APO stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.