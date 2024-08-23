Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

