RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL opened at $290.19 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.29.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

