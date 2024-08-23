Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of RDI opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

