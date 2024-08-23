Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 131.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 95,562 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

