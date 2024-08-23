Realty Income Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Kornreich expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

