Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $60.69. Approximately 644,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,073,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

