Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CRH (CRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRH (NYSE: CRH):
- 8/16/2024 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2024 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/11/2024 – CRH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.
CRH Price Performance
NYSE CRH opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
CRH Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of CRH
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 2,199.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
