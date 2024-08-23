Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CRH (CRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRH (NYSE: CRH):

8/16/2024 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2024 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2024 – CRH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

Get CRH plc alerts:

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of CRH

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 2,199.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.