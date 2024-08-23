Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duke Energy (DUK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) recently:

8/20/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $114.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4,163.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 882,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,352,000 after buying an additional 861,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after acquiring an additional 842,458 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,769,000 after acquiring an additional 813,744 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 761,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

