Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Cigna Group (CI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2024 – The Cigna Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $438.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – The Cigna Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – The Cigna Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – The Cigna Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $393.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2024 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2024 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – The Cigna Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – The Cigna Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $346.47 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.76.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

