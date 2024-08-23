Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/22/2024 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2024 – Centene had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Centene had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/29/2024 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.
- 7/24/2024 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $91.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Centene had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/15/2024 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/10/2024 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2024 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of CNC opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
