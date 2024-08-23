Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRF (BRFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRF (NYSE: BRFS) in the last few weeks:
- 8/21/2024 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/16/2024 – BRF had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – BRF had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/23/2024 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
BRF Stock Down 3.1 %
BRFS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.91.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
