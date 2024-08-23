Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM):

8/8/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $46.00 to $45.50. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.50 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,823,000 after buying an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after buying an additional 2,205,040 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after buying an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

