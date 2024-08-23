Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/25/2024 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Magna International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 135.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,637 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,609,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Magna International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,543,000 after purchasing an additional 395,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

