Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/5/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Open Text Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.86 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.12.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 15,702,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,415,000 after purchasing an additional 767,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,693,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after buying an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after buying an additional 782,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,817,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
