Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/2/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Open Text Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.86 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 15,702,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,415,000 after purchasing an additional 767,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,693,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after buying an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after buying an additional 782,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,817,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

