Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

8/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

