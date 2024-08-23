Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.25

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.25 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 66.60 ($0.87). Record shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.84), with a volume of 69,328 shares trading hands.

Record Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £123.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,296.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Get Record alerts:

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Record’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Record

In other Record news, insider David John Morrison purchased 395,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £249,165 ($323,759.10). Insiders own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.