Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 7% Higher

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.19. 1,552,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 700,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 134.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
