Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $1,133,790.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,133,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 339,295 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,537.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Reddit Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RDDT stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $78.08.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at $7,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $82,167,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,796,000.
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
