Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Insider Benjamin Seong Lee Sells 18,519 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,042,990.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Seong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $2,473,119.93.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Several brokerages have commented on RDDT. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

