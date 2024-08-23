ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Up 9.5%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$27.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

