Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $339,594,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of REGN opened at $1,187.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,084.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,001.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,203.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,104.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

