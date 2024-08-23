Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.80

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $31.56. Regional Management shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 13,560 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RM. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $316.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 49.53 and a quick ratio of 49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Regional Management by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 81,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Regional Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

