Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

