Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/19/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.20 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,083,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after buying an additional 442,883 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $67,177,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

