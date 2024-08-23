Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Down 1.5%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

