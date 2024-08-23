Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

