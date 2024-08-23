Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.71

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $13.85. Repsol shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 71,112 shares traded.

Repsol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. Repsol’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Articles

