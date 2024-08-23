Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $207.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

