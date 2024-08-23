Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

