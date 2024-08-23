Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.29.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$49.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.85. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.66 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

