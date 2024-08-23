Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.45. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROK opened at $263.03 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.