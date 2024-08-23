Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TWFG, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TWFG in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TWFG’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TWFG’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWFG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. TWFG has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

