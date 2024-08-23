Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bit Digital, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday.

Bit Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

BTBT stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 66.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,586,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.