Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,122,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

