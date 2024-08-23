Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$116.42.

TSE:NA opened at C$119.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.44. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$119.16. The stock has a market cap of C$41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

