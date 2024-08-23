Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $184,389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,185 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.