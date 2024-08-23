Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Southern (SO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Southern (NYSE: SO) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $87.00 to $96.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

8/2/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Southern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Southern by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $128,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Southern by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after buying an additional 934,447 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2,719.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 872,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,670,000 after buying an additional 841,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

