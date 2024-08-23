Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $620.00 to $656.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $640.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $622.00 to $654.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $595.00 to $645.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $673.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $621.00.

7/18/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $629.00 to $613.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $629.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $611.00 to $621.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Parker-Hannifin is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $587.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.67 and its 200 day moving average is $537.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $593.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. CWM LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

