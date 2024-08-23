Research Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.27. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.02.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

