Research Analysts Set Expectations for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $97.39 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $97.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $80,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,896 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

