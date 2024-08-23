Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $2.39. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 16,146 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 476.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 922,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

