Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Purchases £8,190 in Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Dan Baker purchased 3,000 shares of Restore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($10,641.89).

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 279.70 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. Restore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £382.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,083.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.94) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

