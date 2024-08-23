Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

RVNC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $690.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

