Reviewing Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS) & McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anew Medical and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp 13.39% 13.33% 5.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anew Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anew Medical and McGrath RentCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than Anew Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anew Medical and McGrath RentCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A ($450,000.00) 0.00 McGrath RentCorp $865.53 million 3.00 $174.62 million $5.13 20.64

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Anew Medical. Anew Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Anew Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anew Medical

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Portable Storage segment offers steel containers to provide a temporary storage solution. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

