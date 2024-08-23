Reviewing Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Funding Circle and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 3 20 4 3.04

Earnings and Valuation

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $512.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Funding Circle.

This table compares Funding Circle and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mastercard $26.39 billion 16.52 $11.20 billion $12.58 37.27

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Profitability

This table compares Funding Circle and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 46.45% 179.78% 30.22%

Summary

Mastercard beats Funding Circle on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. In addition, the company offers asset,vehicle, agricultural, and equipment finance services. It acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. Funding Circle Holdings plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

