Reviewing Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,022.38% Beyond Air -5,197.76% -203.12% -100.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 1 3 1 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 765.80%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $1.78 million 10.90 -$60.24 million ($1.82) -0.23

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

