Reviewing Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Okta has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Unity Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 19 12 0 2.39 Unity Software 2 11 7 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Okta and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Okta currently has a consensus target price of $105.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Unity Software has a consensus target price of $26.46, indicating a potential upside of 56.87%. Given Unity Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Okta.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okta and Unity Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $2.36 billion 6.92 -$355.00 million ($1.67) -58.15 Unity Software $2.06 billion 3.20 -$822.01 million ($2.24) -7.53

Okta has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -11.69% -3.81% -2.50% Unity Software -38.52% -8.78% -4.00%

Summary

Okta beats Unity Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

