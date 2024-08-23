Reviewing Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) and Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evolus and Williston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Williston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolus currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than Williston.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

90.7% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evolus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Evolus has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williston has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolus and Williston’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $237.26 million 4.08 -$61.69 million ($1.05) -14.74 Williston N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williston has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolus.

Profitability

This table compares Evolus and Williston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -22.43% N/A -22.88% Williston N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evolus beats Williston on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolus



Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It also provides dermal filler products under the Estyme and Evolysse names. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Williston



Williston Holding Company, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

