Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) versus Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex -4.61% -2.47% -0.89% Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerflex and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex $2.45 billion 0.28 -$82.17 million ($0.89) -6.22 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerflex.

46.5% of Enerflex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerflex and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 1 2 1 3.00 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerflex presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%. Given Enerflex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Summary

Enerflex beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, low-carbon solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, and treated water solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, treated water, and power generation equipment, as well as after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, processing, and treated water facilities in the region. The company was formerly known as Enerflex Systems Income Fund and changed its name to Enerflex Ltd. in January 2010. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

